Excavators spread truckloads of rock to stem the flow of a breach in the Taieri River floodbank yesterday afternoon.

Otago Regional Council regulatory general manager Richard Saunders said council staff were on site all day with geotechnical engineers and by yesterday evening it was stable and secure.

Staff would stay on site as the last of the rain fell last night, Mr Saunders said.

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The council was unsure of the cause of the breach, but the matter would be investigated, he said. Farmers in the area had been excellent yesterday.

And he said the council had been liaising with the nearby Dunedin Airport.