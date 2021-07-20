Explosive acid found at Dunedin museum

A Dunedin museum had to be evacuated after the discovery of an explosive acid.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were alerted about a threat at Toitu Otago Settlers Museum in Queens Gardens, which they believed to involve picric acid, about 3.10pm today.

Members of the public at the museum were evacuated, she said.

A similar incident occurred in Nelson earlier today after the acid was found in the Founders Heritage Park museum.

The New Zealand Defence Force's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team would usually deal with the problem straight away, however they were tied up in Nelson, the police spokeswoman said.

However, they had provided advice on the Dunedin incident and would deal with it later in the week when available.

The area of museum containing the acid would be closed off until the Defence Force could attend, she said.

Emergency services cordoned off the museum this afternoon. Photo: Craig Baxter

Picric acid is used in the production of explosives, matches, and electric batteries. It's also used in etching copper and manufacturing coloured glass, in the leather industry, and in the synthesis of dyes.

The acid is very unstable and a flammable/combustible material.

