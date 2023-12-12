'Extremely disappointing': Second Hector's dolphin snared

A Hector's dolphin. Photo: Getty

A second Hector’s dolphin has been caught in a set net off Otago Peninsula this year.

A breeding-age female Hector’s dolphin was caught in a commercial set net at the end of April.

It was the first reported fishing-related death of the vulnerable endemic cetacean since 2012.

At the time conservationists said they feared it was only the tip of the by-catch iceberg.

A fisheries observer was aboard that vessel which was targeting school shark used in fish and chips at the time and the by-catch was reported.

In this recent incident, Fisheries New Zealand used footage from an onboard camera to confirm the animal caught on November 10 was a Hector's dolphin.

The operator of the fishing vessel that made the catch initially reported it as being a different species of dolphin, a statement from the Ministry for Primary Industries said.

Fisheries New Zealand acting fisheries management director Marianne Lukkien said this was the first Hector’s dolphin caught in the present fishing year, which began on October 1.

If a second Hector’s dolphin was caught this year it would reach the maximum limit of fishing-related deaths allowed in the Otago area of two.

In that case Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones would have the ability to ‘‘respond quickly with additional regulatory measures to ensure the limit is not exceeded’’.

‘‘As a nationally vulnerable species, the loss of any Hector's dolphin is extremely disappointing,’’ Ms Lukkien said.

‘‘The fishing industry have been notified and we are urgently discussing with fishers and industry representatives what additional measures can be voluntarily implemented to avoid further captures.

‘‘Following this, Fisheries New Zealand will brief ministers on whether further regulatory changes should be considered.’’