Fairy tales light up Midwinter Carnival

Dunedin's central city was aglow with illuminated fairy tale characters and creatures as thousands turned out for the annual Dunedin Midwinter Carnival parade last night.

A carnival procession featuring more than 1000 people carrying lanterns travelled from First Church, down Moray Pl, up Stuart St and around the Octagon and back.

This year's carnival theme was "A Winter's Tale" which brought together characters and creatures from different fairy tales.

More than 100 costumed performers brought to life the classic storybook characters which included Little Red Riding Hood's big bad wolf and the Frog Prince amongst others.

The celebrations finished about 8.30pm, but not before the sky is lit with fireworks.