Fallen tree cuts power to hundreds

A tree falling into power lines cut electricity to hundreds of people in the Dunedin suburbs of Bradford and Kenmure today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews responded to a tree down that had fallen into some power lines in Salisbury Rd, Bradford about 4.20pm.

Crews were on scene until the power authority came to take over, the spokeswoman said.

Power was out for 320 customers at its peak but was restored to all but 26 by 5.25pm.

