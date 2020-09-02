Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Fat fire quickly dealt with but closes mall

    By John Lewis and Hamish MacLean
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Firefighters across Dunedin were kept busy yesterday morning after being called to two fires within a minute of each other.

    Shoppers and staff at Meridian Mall were evacuated at 8.38am when Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliances from Dunedin Central and Roslyn fire stations were called to a fire in a deep fat fryer at Burger King.

    A Fenz spokesman credited good fire-safety equipment for preventing what could have been a catastrophic fire.

    "It was extinguished by [Burger King] staff with the use of a fire blanket and the sprinkler system, which worked extremely well. It prevented a greater catastrophe.

    "It made our job very much easier."

    The mall remained closed for about 45 minutes while firefighters cleaned up inside and cleared smoke.

    Dunedin’s Meridian Mall was evacuated for about 45 minutes when a small fire broke out in the...
    Dunedin’s Meridian Mall was evacuated for about 45 minutes when a small fire broke out in the downstairs food court. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

    He said that a minute later, at 8.39am, fire appliances from St Kilda and Lookout Point were called to a garage fire in Rewa St, Musselburgh.

    "When we got there, we found a car on fire in the garage. It was extinguished by a couple of firemen wearing breathing apparatus, using one hose."

    He said neither fire was being treated as suspicious.

    john.lewis@odt.co.nz

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter