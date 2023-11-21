Fears for missing Dunedin grandmother

Photo: Supplied

Family and police are concerned for the safety of a Dunedin grandmother who reportedly failed to arrive at Queenstown Airport to pick up a relative.

Colleen Reid was believed to be driving from Dunedin to Queenstown yesterday and was last known to be in the Cromwell area around 12.30pm, police said.

"Colleen is driving a Red/Bronze 2008 Toyota Blade Rego HTP389.

"Colleen is unfamiliar with the area and police and her family are concerned for her safety."

Police are appealing for sightings of this car. Photo: Supplied

A social media post on behalf of a family member said Colleen, who is known as Rhonda, was driving to Queenstown to pick up her grandson from the airport but did not arrive.

Anybody who has seen Colleen or can help police find her is asked to call call 111 and quote file number P056794726.