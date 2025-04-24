Thursday, 24 April 2025

Fiery ending to Brighton neighbours' row

    By Laine Priestley
    A Brighton man accused of threatening his neighbours was found by police making a bonfire of his possessions on the front lawn.

    Police were called to a Brighton address at 5.30pm yesterday after a complaint the 22-year-old man had damaged his neighbours' property and broke a glass bottle at their feet.

    When officers arrived the accused man was in his front yard burning a bonfire of his clothes and other possessions, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

    The conflict began on Tuesday evening when the young man went to the next-door house in an agitated state and kicked their garage door, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    When the neighbours went next door to find out what the issue was, a bottle was allegedly thrown at their feet.

    The man was arrested and was charged twice with threatening act towards a dwelling house.

    He was due to appear in Dunedin District Court this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said one crew from Brighton attended and extinguished the fire, which was primarily made up from a burning mattress.

    ‘‘We got rid of that fire, got rid of the mattress and assisted police,’’ she said.

    laine.priestley@odt.co.nz

     

