Fire callout turns out to be fog cannon

Firefighters outside to the Lookout Point Food Centre, on Riselaw Rd, this morning. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

What was initially thought to be a fire turned out to be a fog cannon activated within a Dunedin dairy this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were called to the Lookout Point Food Centre, on Riselaw Rd, at about 8.10am today.

Lookout Point station officer Peter O’Shea said this was to respond to reports of a suspected structure fire.

Crews had seen large amounts of white smoke coming from the building, and determined it was from a fog cannon which had been activated, Mr O’Shea said.

Firefighters helped ventilate the building.

A FENZ spokesman said the cause of the fog cannon activation had not been determined and was not being investigated further.

A police spokeswoman said they had received no reports of break-ins in the area overnight.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz