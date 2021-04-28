Fire in concrete mixing room

Emergency services are still at the scene after a fire broke out in the mixing room of a concrete supplier in Dunedin this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Willowbank and Dunedin, including a ladder, were called to the fire at Allied Concrete in Anzac Ave.

The fire was described as "fully involved" on arrival. However it was now under control and crews were in the process of ventilating the premises, she said.

There were no injuries and the extent of any damage caused by the fire was not yet known, she said.

Police were called to the scene to help with traffic control.