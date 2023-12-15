Fire contained at Pukerangi

Three helicopters were this evening still at the scene of a fire in tussock and pasture at Pukerangi in inland Otago.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said emergency services were alerted at 2.30pm.

Crews were notified of a scrub fire heading into a gorge.

Middlemarch, Outram, Wakari and Waihola crews responded.

About 4.30pm the fire had covered an area about 3ha and three helicopters were waterbombing the site, the spokeswoman said.

By 5.30pm the perimeter had been contained and the choppers and crews on site were in a "mop-up" phase, she said.