Sunday, 27 June 2021

Fire crews attend CO2 leak at port

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services stood by for hours as a 20 thousand litre pressurised canister leaked in Port Chalmers last night.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said what appeared to be a carbon dioxide canister began leaking while it was being unloaded from a ship in Port Chalmers about 6.50pm.

    Emergency services stood by until the canister vented enough pressure and was able to be safely handed back to the port, he said.

    The event was reported as taking over four hours.

     

