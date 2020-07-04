Saturday, 4 July 2020

Fire engulfs building in South Dunedin

    Fire has engulfed a large building on King Edward in South Dunedin tonight. 

    A reporter at the scene said dozens of people were out on the street watching flames and large amounts of smoke above the two storey building, situated between King Edward St and Rankelior St. 

    A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman could not confirm whether or not anyone was trapped inside the building. 

    Six fire engines were in attendance and crews were attackng the fire from both King Edward St with an aerial snorkle and from the narrow Rankelior St. 

    Fire engulfs a building on Rankeilor St in South Dunedin. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    The force of water hoses is sending sheet metal from the roof flying to the ground below.

    A Fire and Emergencey spokeswoman said crews were also attmpting to battle the blaze from inside the building. 

    Firefighters battle a large fire on Rankeilor St in South Dunedin. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Police cordons were in place on Hillside Rd and King Edward St. 

    Police and Fenz recieved multipe calls from members of the public that could see smoke above the building at about 8.50pm.

     

     
