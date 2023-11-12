Fire on island in Blueskin Bay

Firefighters are battling an out-of-control blaze on Rabbit Island in Blueskin Bay, north of Dunedin.

Crews were called to the scene about 11am, the response including four fire trucks and two tankers, while two helicopters are also assisting.

Officers have investigated the scene, but found no one on the island.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Blair Walklin said access to the island was a bit of a "logistical nightmare", but they were working with authorities to determine the cause and spread of the blaze.

By about 12.30pm, the fire was covering an area about 25m x 25m.

"It's not yet under the control, we're still working on a plan," Mr Walklin .