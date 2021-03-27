Saturday, 27 March 2021

Fire out at Imperial Buildings in Dunedin

    Dunedin crews have put out a fire at the Imperial Buildings in Dowling St this morning.

    An ODT reporter at the scene said smoke could be seen billowing from the building about 9.45am.

    Photo: Craig Baxter
    Photo: Craig Baxter
    Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus had gone into the building and the fire was believed to be in the second storey of the building opposite Queens Gardens, he said.

    A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ said they were alerted to the blaze by a member of the public who reported an alarm sounding and smoke coming from the building at 9.20am.

    Shift manager Alex Norris said crews from Dunedin, Willowbank and St Kilda were sent initially.

    Other crews from Lookout Point and Ravensbourne also attended and a special aerial appliance resembling a cherry picker was being used.

    It is not known if anyone was in the building.

    Mr Norris said the fire has been put out by 10.15am but crews remained at the scene. Police were helping with traffic and people should avoid the area if possible.

    A fire investigator was expected at the scene today.

    Photo: Hamish MacLean
    Photo: Hamish MacLean

     

     

     

     

