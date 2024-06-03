Like fire through ice

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Competitors in combined 10km waka ama races get under way on Otago Harbour on Saturday during the 23rd annual IceBreaker Challenge regatta.

The regatta, hosted by the Fire in Ice waka ama club, took place over two days and involved more than 50 youths competing in singles, doubles and teams of six paddlers over courses of 10km and 20km, with special 1km to 3km courses for juniors.

Racing was scheduled to start at 9.30am but was delayed until the afternoon because of high winds.