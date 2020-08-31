Monday, 31 August 2020

Firefighters battle yet another blaze

    By Molly Houseman
    Fire crews are working to put out a hedge fire in Mosgiel.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said it was called to the fire in Hazlett Rd, at about 4.20pm.

    Fire crews were still in attendance and "attacking" the fire.

    "It is not going anywhere, it is not spreading, so it is just a matter of them dousing it enough."

    An appliance from Mosgiel is at the scene, along with a tanker from Wakari. A crew from Outram has also been sent to assist. 

    It comes as fires, fanned by strong winds, have popped up across the South today keeping fire crews busy.

