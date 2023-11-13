Firefighters douse fence fire set by five-year-old

A Dunedin five-year-old got into some before-school mischief when they set their own fence on fire this morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said they received a call about a fence on fire at a property in Jellicoe Cres at 7.48am today.

A unit from Roslyn Fire Station, located around the corner from the fire, attended and "chucked a bucket of water" over the small fence fire.

A spokeswoman from the neighbouring Pathways Montessori Preschool said teachers at work early helped out, and advised the fire starter was "not one of their ones".

The five-year-old who started the fire lived at a neighbouring property, the spokeswoman said.

