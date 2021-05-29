Saturday, 29 May 2021

Firefighters extinguish rubbish fire

    By John Gibb
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    FENZ and the ORC at a fire on Centre Rd. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Firefighters spent about 90 minutes helping extinguish a demolition-related fire, in a large pile of rubbish, at a property at the intersection of Tomahawk and Centre Rds, Dunedin, today.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said that firefighters from the two appliances, from Dunedin central and St Kilda, had fought the Ocean Grove fire, and a contractor had been brought in to open up the pile using a digger.

    The Otago Regional Council, which deals with some environmental matters, had also been brought in.

    By 2.30pm the fire had been extinguished, and firefighters had left the matter in the hands of the regional council, he said. 

