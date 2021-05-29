Firefighters extinguish rubbish fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said that firefighters from the two appliances, from Dunedin central and St Kilda, had fought the Ocean Grove fire, and a contractor had been brought in to open up the pile using a digger.
The Otago Regional Council, which deals with some environmental matters, had also been brought in.
By 2.30pm the fire had been extinguished, and firefighters had left the matter in the hands of the regional council, he said.