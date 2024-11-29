First signs of town hall refurbishment

A new sign marks the Moray Pl entrance to the Dunedin Town Hall. Three back-lit signs have been placed on the building while refurbishment work is carried out on the town hall complex. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

New signs may adorn the Dunedin Town Hall for up to five years while the complex is seismically assessed and refurbished.

Back-lit signage has joined the first phase of scaffolding and concrete hoardings around the town hall complex ahead of the staged restoration of its exterior.

The outline plan for the work indicates the signs, construction barriers and scaffolding will be in place for years. An earlier planning report suggested the refurbishment could take up to five years to complete.

The plan said the lighting would enhance the temporary structure.

"The simple linear design of the lightboxes, some incorporating a zigzag design to the outer face, and clean presentation of the signage does not compete with the detailed facades of the historic architecture," it said.

The Dunedin Town Hall brass sign, which has been covered up.

A Dunedin City Council spokesperson said the signage was designed to complement the heritage status and significance of the buildings.

"The hoarding obscures existing signage, including the brass town hall sign," they said.

"For that reason, we’ve decided to install additional signage to help people find their way to each building, which will remain in place for the duration of the refurbishment work before being removed."

The spokesperson said the temporary signs would be lit-up at night and were expected to be switched on next week.

Costs for the project were not yet available, the spokesperson said.

Heritage advocate and structural engineer Stephen Mcknight said the signs were an "adequate" temporary measure.

He was pleased to see restoration work begin.

