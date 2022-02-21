Flight to Dunedin an exposure site, 86 new cases in South

Photo: ODT files

Two flights in the South and a Queenstown bar are the latest Covid-19 exposure sites, as 86 new community cases are recorded in the South.

The Ministry of Health updated its locations on interest page today.

People seated in rows 21 to 25 on Air New Zealand's Flight NZ681 from Wellington to Dunedin on Tuesday, February 15 from 9.02am-10:03am are considered to be close contacts.

Another flight, from Queenstown to Christchurch on Sunday, February 13 from 10.20am-11.15am has also been identified at an exposure site. Passengers on Flight NZ644 seated in rows 22-26 are deemed to be close contacts.

Passengers on these flights should self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

The Ministry also advised that Zephyr bar in Queenstown is another location of interest. Patrons there on Sunday, February 13 from 3am to 4am are considered to be close contacts.

They should self-isolate for 7 days, test on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest. Monitor symptoms for 10 days and test again if feeling unwell.

Two deaths In Auckland, 86 cases in South

The Ministry is reporting 2365 new community cases of Covid in New Zealand today and two deaths at Auckland hospitals. They are a patient in Middlemore Hospital and another patient in their 70s at Auckland City Hospital.

Location of new community cases: Northland (50), Auckland (1,692), Waikato (136), Bay of Plenty (42), Lakes (24), Hawke’s Bay (23), MidCentral (14), Whanganui (5), Taranaki (4), Tairāwhiti (9), Wairarapa (8), Capital and Coast (89), Hutt Valley (19), Nelson Marlborough (58), Canterbury (105), South Canterbury (1), Southern (86).

There are also 12 new cases at the border today.

Some 116 people are in hospitals throughout the county - the majority in Auckland - and one person is ICU or a high dependency unit.

In the last 24 hours, 27,109 tests were processed.

"As this demand has grown, some Covid-19 test results for Auckland and Waikato are currently taking longer to process at laboratories. The use of rapid antigen testing, alongside PCR testing, will improve this process at a time of exceptional demand in phase 2, provided the Community Testing Centre queues are freely available for those who really need a test," the Ministry said.

More than 2.1 million booster shots have now been given nationally, with more than 15,000 administered yesterday.

The Ministry said getting the booster dose greatly reduced the chances of a person of getting severely ill and needing hospital care if they test positive for Covid.

"If it’s been three months since your last dose, please book your booster today."

The Omicron variant had now spread to all DHBs, "but all of us can play our part to slow the spread of the virus, help protect our most vulnerable people from being infected, and ensure our health system is able to manage extra demand for services".

Anyone with any cold or flu symptoms that could be Covid is asked to get a test and isolate at home until a negative result is returned and they are feeling well.

"Regardless of your test result, it is still important that anyone who is unwell stays home to reduce the spread of other viruses."

The most common early symptom of the Omicron variant is a cough, followed by a sore throat and/or runny nose.