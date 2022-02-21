Pool staff test positive for Covid-19

The Dunedin City Council has chosen to close a community swimming pool and divert its staff to Moana Pool after five of its staff tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, the DCC has decided to temporarily close the Port Chalmers swimming pool from tomorrow, so staff can be diverted to keep Moana Pool open.

DCC chief executive Sandy Graham said the five staff who tested positive included a lifeguard who worked a shift at Moana Pool while asymptomatic on Saturday.

However, given the number of pool staff who may be deemed close contacts, and also required to isolate, there will be further disruption to pool operations over the coming days and weeks, Ms Graham said.

“We’re continuing to follow advice from health authorities, and we’ve taken all possible steps to prepare for this eventuality.

“Some disruption is inevitable, but we will be doing our best to minimise its impact, and we ask everyone for patience and understanding as we work through this.”

As of 8pm on Monday Moana Pool had not been listed as a location of interest on the Ministry of Health's website.