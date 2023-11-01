Fog delays flights at Dunedin Airport

Heavy fog has led to cancellations and delays of several flights arriving at and departing from Dunedin Airport this morning.

The fog, which was hanging over the city this morning, has affected visibility.

According to the Dunedin Airport's website, flight 5741 from Christchurch was cancelled, and flights 5745, 5746 and 5758 from Christchurch and flights 671 from Wellington and 681 from Auckland were delayed.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the fog which enveloped Dunedin this morning should be "breaking up" sometime before midday today.