Former Future Dunedin member standing as independent candidate

Robert Hamlin. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A former member of the Future Dunedin ticket has ended up standing for the Dunedin City Council as an independent candidate.

Robert Hamlin’s views about use of karakia led to him parting ways with Future Dunedin leader Andrew Simms in March. Dr Hamlin said at the time he had not decided if he would still run for council.

When nominations closed on Friday, his name was among the 54 on the list seeking a councillor slot.

Dr Hamlin said the council’s greatest problem was "the degree of spending that's going on, both now and what is planned".

He felt he would have no trouble working with Future Dunedin members if they are elected.

"I’ve decided that even though I'm no longer part of Mr Simms' political organisation, I have something useful to contribute to this situation," he said.

Dr Hamlin is a University of Otago business school lecturer and he took issue with the way karakia were used before university meetings.

Mr Simms said his group supported mana whenua and the use of karakia.

