Fresh push for pole-arising St Clair groyne plan

New Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich in front of the remains of the St Clair groyne which has now washed away. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A proposal to reinstate a line of poles at Dunedin's St Clair Beach is set to continue to make waves.

New Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich has consistently advocated for restoration of sand-trapping structures known as groynes , as part of efforts to fight erosion.

Now the issue will be debated again next week after Mr Radich filed a notice of motion requesting an urgent report on the cost and timeframes for reinstating the St Clair groyne, potentially on a trial basis.

It was signed by Mr Radich, deputy mayor Sophie Barker and councillors Jim O'Malley, Andrew Whiley, Carmen Houlahan and Brent Weatherall.

At least a third of the council had to sign the notice to have it considered, because it was similar to one that went before the council in June.

On that occasion, a proposed trial of a restored groyne at St Clair Beach was voted down, 7-5.

Cr Barker abstained from the vote, but she backed the latest notice.

Cr Steve Walker was particularly dismissive during the June debate, saying material supplied by Mr Radich to support his case "reads like a schoolboy’s project".

The most recent groyne at St Clair fell into disrepair this century and the last pole disappeared from view in July this year amid stormy weather.

Mr Radich has said the remains of poles were buried in the sand.

Asked during the election campaign if reinstating a groyne would be a certainty under his mayoralty, Mr Radich said "yes, pretty much".

"It is essential to protect South Dunedin from the erosion that continues unabated, despite millions spent on ineffective activity. Using what has actually worked before is simply sensible."

Cr Lee Vandervis has argued reinstatement of a groyne would be an inexpensive experiment, and better value for money than consultant reports.

The cost of construction has previously been estimated at $150,000, as well as consenting costs of about $15,000, monitoring of $7500 a year and annual maintenance of between $30,000 and $60,000.

Reinstatement of a groyne has historically run into opposition because of doubt from scientists about the structure's effectiveness at St Clair and a preference for coastal management techniques considered to be more natural.

Development of a coastal plan for St Clair to St Kilda cost more than $700,000 and it was adopted by the council in February this year.

The plan outlined broad approaches for management of the coast in the coming decades and there was some consideration of groynes.

The total price tag of work on the coast could extend to hundreds of millions of dollars over the next century, depending on what approaches are taken for issues that include potential exposure of an old landfill under Kettle Park, by Middle Beach, and challenges associated with the St Clair sea wall.

Mr Radich has argued reinstating a groyne at St Clair could buy the city time before expensive solutions might become necessary.



