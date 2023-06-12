Frost-free mornings warmly welcomed

A duck swims through slushy ice in the pond at the Dunedin Botanic Garden at the weekend. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

If you are sick of scraping ice off your windscreen, a short reprieve is on the way.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said a west-to-southwest flow was expected to cover the South Island today, with a weak embedded front which would bring brief rain to much of Otago and Southland.

She said there was not expected to be any frost tomorrow either, because lingering cloud would keep temperatures up.

A ridge would build across the South Island as the day progressed, clearing the cloud by the afternoon, when the southwesterlies would ease.

At this stage, Wednesday morning was also looking to be frost-free as warm northwest winds keep the mercury above freezing again, she said.

"The temperature is looking like it could be mild for this time of year. So there’s unlikely to be a frost at this stage."

Also on Wednesday, a high was expected to weaken over the South Island as a front embedded within a strong north-to-northwest flow moved on to Fiordland.

The front was expected to bring rain to the west and south of the South Island.

It was possible a heavy rain warning may be issued for these areas.

Thursday was also looking to be cloudy and windy across the region, making it less likely for frosts again, she said.

But make the most of it — the frosts would be back.

She urged people to keep the wood bins full and keep up to date with the latest forecasts.

