Fuel spill closes Baldwin St to vehicles

The steepest street in the world has been cordoned to vehicles off after a fuel spill today.

Firefighters were called to Baldwin St in North Dunedin this afternoon, after reports of fuel running down the street from the top of the hill.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters had placed cones along the entrance to the street to block it off and were waiting for a Dunedin City Council staff member to arrive.

It was unclear how much fuel had been spilled, he said.

Willowbank Station Officer Phillip De Rooy said the spill was about 300 metres long, and they would wait for council contractors to help resolve the situation.

He said footpaths were still open to the public but the street would remain closed to vehicles.

Despite the accident, pedestrians were continuing to climb the street today.

Local woman Emily Demchick said she noticed the mishap when she had reached the top of the street.

''There was a group of tradies standing up the top and the leak was spilling down the middle.''

She said she had watched people struggling to climb up the street.