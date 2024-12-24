A full moon for Christmas

A man wandering naked through Dunedin this morning was arrested after a barrage of calls to police by members of the public. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Central Dunedin residents enjoying their Christmas Eve morning got an up-close and personal view of a full moon after a man, allegedly high on drugs, strolled through the city centre starkers.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Moray Pl about 8.30am after numerous calls about a man strolling through the central city in the nude.

The 28-year-old man had allegedly partied too hard on an overnight bender and remained under the influence of narcotics into the morning.

He was arrested and was being held by police "until he clears his head", at which time police would decide whether they would lay charges, Snr Sgt Bond said.

