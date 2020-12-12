Funding helps final push to finish track

At the entrance to the Nicols Creek track, which can now be completed thanks to a series of donations from the community, are (back, from left) Rotary Club of Dunedin member Peter Jackson and president Gorgon Tucker, and (front, from left) Mountain Biking Otago members Bevan Clayton and Hamish Seaton. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A Dunedin mountain biking club is thrilled to be able to complete a track it started more than a decade ago.

Mountain Biking Otago recently received the final funds needed to finish a 2km extension to the Nicols Creek track at the bottom of Leith Valley Rd.

The extension will complete what will be a 8km track that will be used by walkers and bikers.

In September, the club set out to raise the $40,000 needed to pay for a helicopter to carry gravel to the site, which is inaccessible by road.

This week the club reached its target after receiving a donation from the Rotary Club of Dunedin.

Mountain Biking Otago president Kristy Booth said she never dreamt the community would support the club so well and was surprised at how quickly the funds had been raised.

The final donation was "an awesome gift to receive for Christmas", Mrs Booth said.

Once the gravel had been deposited up the hill, volunteer "worker bees" would spend weekends hiking two hours to the top of the hill to spread the last kilometre, she said.

The multi-use track was started in 2004 by club member Hamish Seaton, who estimated volunteers had shifted more than 700tonnes of gravel by hand and wheelbarrow over the years.

Mr Seaton said the helicopter was necessary to reach the last kilometre, "the hardest to reach place of the track".

To build the track, volunteers cleared shrubbery,

and hand-dug and placed compact gravel, making the steep gully accessible to recreational bikers, runners and walkers.

The club planned to begin the last part of the work in March.

Rotary Club president Gordon Tucker said it was excited to support a public area that was good for the health and wellbeing of the community, and saw the track as something that would attract people to the city.

The remainder of the money needed was given by Fresh Choice Roslyn, Ground Effect Cycle Clothing, Leith Joinery, Cycle World, Off the Chain, Dunedin Orienteering, Ecatch New Zealand, Trustpower, some private donations, and funding from the Dunedin City Council.

