Garage fire to be investigated

A garage fire in Dunedin is to be investigated.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Roslyn and Dunedin City stations were called to reports of the blaze in Cockerell St, in the suburb of Brockville, about 11.30pm yesterday.

When crews arrived, the small garage - about 2m by 4m - was well alight.

A further appliance from St Kilda station was sent but stood down en-route.

No other property was damaged in the fire, which was not being considered suspicious.

A fire investigator would attend today to determine the cause of the blaze, the spokesman said.

