Gas cylinders at Brockville blaze

Fire and Emergency crews were called to the Brockville property early this afternoon. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

A burning garage in Brockville had Dunedin firefighters on edge after discovering it contained gas cylinders.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said there were multiple calls from residents to the fire in Barton St about 12.50pm today.

Initially, two appliances from the Roslyn and Dunedin City stations attended, but the fire was ‘‘well involved’’ and was upgraded to a second alarm soon after their arrival.

Two more fire appliances were sent from Lookout Point and St Kilda stations.

‘‘There were gas bottles in the garage - I’m not sure how many.

‘‘It would be safe to assume that added a level of danger and was an extra factor in the fighting of the fire.’’

St John ambulance also responded to the incident to treat a patient with smoke inhalation.

The person was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

