Giant sunfish found on Dunedin beach

Giant sunfish found near Dunedin. Photo: Lissa Dempster

A sunfish has been found dead on a Dunedin beach near Aramoana.

It was discovered on Dowling Bay at Port Chalmers.

The Department of Conservation was called and a team of four people moved the giant fish off the rocks and carried it in an orange tarpaulin across the shallow waterway to shore.

Department of Conservation staff carry the giant sunfish to shore. Photo: Lissa Dempster

The sunfish measured more than a metre long and a metre high and had scars on its tail fin.

Sunfish are often sighted a few times a year in the waters offshore and not regularly in Otago Harbour.