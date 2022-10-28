Giant sunfish found on Dunedin beach

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A sunfish has been found dead on a Dunedin beach near Aramoana.
It was discovered on Dowling Bay at Port Chalmers.
The Department of Conservation was called and a team of four people moved the giant fish off the rocks and carried it in an orange tarpaulin across the shallow waterway to shore.
The sunfish measured more than a metre long and a metre high and had scars on its tail fin.
Sunfish are often sighted a few times a year in the waters offshore and not regularly in Otago Harbour.