'Give your razor a rest' for 'Decembeard'

Men - put down those razors next month. Photo: Getty Images

Bowel Cancer NZ has opened registrations for its "Decembeard'' fundraising campaign.

BCNZ general manager Rebekah Heal said men were being encouraged to grow a beard next month as a quirky way to start conversations about bowel cancer.

"Give your razor a rest and sign up for the challenge.''

The annual campaign raised funds for the charity for awareness, education, research and to support people living with bowel cancer.

Every day, on average eight New Zealanders were diagnosed and three people would die from bowel cancer. Bowel cancer was curable in more than 75% of cases if caught early, she said.

"We hope men will show their support and grow a beard, helping to raise much needed awareness and funds for a disease that kills as many of us as breast and prostate cancer combined.''

• To register or donate visit www.decembeard.nz