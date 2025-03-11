Goat 'attacked with hammer and knife' in Dunedin backyard

A Dunedin man armed with a hammer and a knife was arrested after a frenzied attack on a goat in his backyard, police said.

Sergeant Matt Lee, said police were called to a North East Valley address yesterday after reports of a man harming a goat in his backyard.

The 24-year-old man admitted hitting the animal with a hammer and stabbing it with a knife, Sgt Lee said.

He was arrested, charged with cruelty/ill treatment of animals and was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

The goat possibly died as a result of the attack, Sgt Lee said.

