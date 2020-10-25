Sunday, 25 October 2020

Golf course blaze under control

    By Molly Houseman
    The fire was under control quickly. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    A fire on a Dunedin golf course is under control after a burn-off got out of hand this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called to St Clair Golf Club in Hillhead Rd, Corstorphine, about 11:30am.

    A crew from Lookout Point, and two crews from Wakari were at the scene.

    The affected area was 250m x 10m, the spokesman said.

    "The fire has been contained and we are working with an excavator to turn over the fire and put out the hot spots.

    "Nothing else is threatened by the fire at this stage."

    An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said it appeared the fire was in piles of slash or scrub beside the 12th fairway.

     

