Friday, 1 October 2021

Grate escape: Lucky ducks rescued using face mask

    By Grant Miller
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Firefighters from the Willowbank station in North Dunedin work out how to rescue ducklings. PHOTO: ANDREA CLARK
    Firefighters from the Willowbank station in North Dunedin work out how to rescue ducklings. PHOTO: ANDREA CLARK
    Ingenuity was required by firefighters and members of the public who were determined to rescue ducklings from a North Dunedin drain.

    A Covid-19 mask and kitchen utensils were used to scoop up ducklings and lift them through the grate, near New World, a Willowbank station firefighter said.

    He described the rescue as a joint effort between firefighters and the public.

    A member of the public said two ducklings fell into the drain amid busy traffic at lunchtime today.

    Firefighters tried to lift the grate, but it would not budge.

    A witness was delighted the ducklings had been successfully rescued.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter