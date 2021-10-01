Grate escape: Lucky ducks rescued using face mask

Firefighters from the Willowbank station in North Dunedin work out how to rescue ducklings. PHOTO: ANDREA CLARK

Ingenuity was required by firefighters and members of the public who were determined to rescue ducklings from a North Dunedin drain.

A Covid-19 mask and kitchen utensils were used to scoop up ducklings and lift them through the grate, near New World, a Willowbank station firefighter said.

He described the rescue as a joint effort between firefighters and the public.

A member of the public said two ducklings fell into the drain amid busy traffic at lunchtime today.

Firefighters tried to lift the grate, but it would not budge.

A witness was delighted the ducklings had been successfully rescued.