Grate escape: Lucky ducks rescued using face mask

A Covid-19 mask and kitchen utensils were used to scoop up ducklings and lift them through the grate, near New World, a Willowbank station firefighter said.
He described the rescue as a joint effort between firefighters and the public.
A member of the public said two ducklings fell into the drain amid busy traffic at lunchtime today.
Firefighters tried to lift the grate, but it would not budge.
A witness was delighted the ducklings had been successfully rescued.