Green Island hall left in 'disgusting' state

Blood was allegedly left smeared on the floor and over items owned by clubs after a private function at the Green Island Civic Hall.

The Dunedin City Council says it is disappointed and is investigating the incident.

A social media user slammed the users in an anonymous post, labelling their behaviour "disgusting".

The hall had been left with sticky booze-covered floors, and blood on floors and on items owned by clubs.

A club involving children and young adults had been left disappointed after having to cancel their plans to use the hall on a subsequent night due to the damage.

‘‘There is no excuse for this type of animalistic behaviour . . . shame on everyone that attended,’’ the user said.

A DCC spokesman confirmed the venue was damaged.

"We are always disappointed when our venues are damaged or left in poor condition. It is a requirement that these spaces are left tidy and ordered when they are hired out, and it is a shame this was not the case with this event.

"We are still investigating the incident and working with affected parties."