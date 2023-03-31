Green Island hall left in 'disgusting' state

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Blood was allegedly left smeared on the floor and over items owned by clubs after a private function at the Green Island Civic Hall.
The Dunedin City Council says it is disappointed and is investigating the incident.
A social media user slammed the users in an anonymous post, labelling their behaviour "disgusting".
The hall had been left with sticky booze-covered floors, and blood on floors and on items owned by clubs.
A club involving children and young adults had been left disappointed after having to cancel their plans to use the hall on a subsequent night due to the damage.
‘‘There is no excuse for this type of animalistic behaviour . . . shame on everyone that attended,’’ the user said.
A DCC spokesman confirmed the venue was damaged.
"We are always disappointed when our venues are damaged or left in poor condition. It is a requirement that these spaces are left tidy and ordered when they are hired out, and it is a shame this was not the case with this event.
"We are still investigating the incident and working with affected parties."