Green Island road rage flares into alleged assault

A road rage flare-up in Green Island spiralled into a two-car crash and an alleged assault in which a driver was punched multiple times in the head.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police arrested a 35-year-old man yesterday at 3.10pm after the incident.

The drama unfolded when road rage between two male drivers aged 35 and 60 escalated into a collision.

After the crash the younger man allegedly punched the other man in the head multiple times.

He was arrested, charged with assault and bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court on February 18.

In a separate incident at 4pm, a 38-year-old man who was threatening members of the public in George St was located by police and arrested.

He was charged with disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, unlawful intimidation and trespassing.

The man is due to appear in Dunedin District Court on February 18.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz