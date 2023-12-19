Groups clash in early hours at Aramoana

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A car was damaged during an altercation between two groups at Aramoana Spit in the early hours of the morning, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Aramoana Rd at 1.15am after a collision between two cars on the spit.

Three people aged between 21 and 22 were "relaxing at the Aramoana Spit" when they got into an altercation with the occupants of another vehicle.

The clash escalated to the point where the two vehicles collided, resulting in one of the cars losing its front bumper.

Officers conducted area searches to try and find the second vehicle involved but were unable to locate the car or the people.

About an hour later, police were called to Green St in Mosgiel following complaints from local residents of a "boy racer" driving up and down the street.

Police located the 18-year-old teenager behind the wheel and had him undergo breath testing procedures.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 400mcg - the limit for people under 20 is 0mcg.

The teenager had his licence suspended and was summoned to appear in court at a later date.

