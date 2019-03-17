Guide dog appeal volunteers sought

Photos: Shawn McAvinue

Bevan Gardiner reacts after his guide dog Faith licks his face.

A call has been made for volunteers to collect money in Dunedin next week so puppies can start training to be guide dogs.

Blind Foundation chief executive Sandra Budd said street volunteers were a "massive part'' of its Red Puppy Appeal last year, which raised about $800,000 to train puppies as guide dogs.

She urged anyone with a spare few hours to collect money on Friday and Saturday to get in touch.

Music teacher and musician Bevan Gardiner (31), of Pine Hill, said he had personal experience of the confidence a guide dog could build in a blind person.

The degenerative congenital eye condition retinitis pigmentosa had made him blind and he got his first guide dog at the age of 15.

When he had only a cane to help him get around, he would often stay at home rather than battling a busy city.

With a guide dog came the nerve to leave home at any time of the day.

"It's such a confidence boost. You can get out and about and not have to worry about getting into strife - holding a dog's harness is like holding someone's arm.''

His first guide dog was named Tammy. The black Labrador died aged 7 after a year-long battle with cancer.

His second guide dog - a "big blond Lab' named Denim'' - was given to him in 2008.

Denim - who is now 14 years old - retired and was adopted by Mr Gardiner's father John.

His next guide dog was a Labradoodle named Molly, who got jealous when her owner's first child arrived, so was reassigned.

He got his latest guide dog, Faith, about 18 months ago.

"She's been real good - she fits in the family well and likes our two kids.''

The black Labrador comes with him when he teaches at Dunedin North Intermediate and Taieri College.

But when he toured New Zealand and Australia performing in a John Denver tribute show in 2017, she stayed at home.

Taking a dog on tour and expecting it to "live out of hotels and tour buses'' for up to three months would be unfair.

She would stay at home again when he toured as part of the opening act for American country music singer Charley Pride in New Zealand and Australia from next week, he said.

He appreciated the volunteers who collected donations and the people who gave money.

"They're fantastic because without their support we wouldn't have this wonderful service.''

• Register to be a volunteer at www.blindfoundation.org.nz or by calling 0800787-743.

SHAWN.MCAVINUE @thestar.co.nz