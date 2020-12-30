Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Gun run-in reports lead to arrests

    Two allegedly drunk men were arrested after waving guns at members of the public on a Dunedin beach.

    Acting Sergeant Richard Kupenga said police were called at 9.15pm on Monday after reports of the two men waving a rifle and a hand gun at people.

    Another member of the public reported witnessing the two men fire an air gun at a duck.

    Police arrived at Tomahawk Beach and located the two men near the entrance.

    A 28-year-old man was
    carrying an air rifle and an imitation hand gun, while an 18-year-old man was carrying air rifle pellets and an air gun instruction manual.

    Both appeared intoxicated, Sgt Kupenga said.

    "When confronted by armed police the males dropped their firearms and both males were arrested."

    They were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawfully carrying an imitation firearm.

