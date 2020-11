PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The Port Otago backhoe dredge Takutai loads silt and sludge from the floor of the harbour channel, on to a barge in the upper harbour on Wednesday.

A Port Otago harbour control spokesman said staff were making the most of an opportunity to deepen the channel while no ships were in port.

He said they would continue to work on the channel, from the end of the lpg terminal, right up into the Harbour Basin.