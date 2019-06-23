Hardy souls brave beach for polar plunge

Participants in the 91st Polar Plunge at St Clair beach on Sunday. Photo: Christine O'Connor

More than 100 daring Dunedinites threw common sense to one side as they dived into the frigid waters of St Clair beach this morning.

Organisers managed to pick one of the frostiest mornings of the year so far for the 91st Polar Plunge.

However, by the time the event started the sky was clear and winds were calm.

Participants waded into the water and submerged themselves before quickly running back out again.

They were treated to hot soup and a warm hosing off from local fire fighters.