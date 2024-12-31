Hawkins criticises shuttle uncertainty

Aaron Hawkins. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

A plan may have come together for yesterday’s influx of cruise ship passengers at Port Chalmers, but a former Dunedin mayor was bothered by uncertainty for the community in the meantime.

The arrival of Norwegian Sun was noted by Orbus Dunedin, which also stated in a social media post, "we understand that there may not be any tour shuttles operating".

In the end, it appeared some shuttle services were run to and from Dunedin — seemingly through the city’s visitor information centre — and Orbus had already planned to have extra buses on for public transport.

Norwegian Sun has capacity for almost 2000 passengers and Port Chalmers has sometimes had an issue with crowded public transport.

Former Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins responded to the initial information from Orbus, saying the situation was unacceptable.

"Whether it’s the cruise companies or the port company, there should be an obligation on those who benefit most to provide passenger transport," he said.

Mr Hawkins later said the Otago Regional Council had been proactive, but lack of certainty was unhelpful and it looked like a breakdown in communication had occurred.

"People need to know what’s happening on the transport network so that they can plan their lives accordingly, and something like this could have a considerable impact," he said.

"We know that port communities bear a disproportionate degree of the inconvenience related to the cruise industry, compared to any benefits they receive.

"Those who benefit the most, including the port company and the cruise companies, need to make mitigating their impacts on the public transport system a priority. Increased capacity is certainly key to this."

New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Jacqui Lloyd said it was unusual for shuttles not to be booked for a ship’s arrival at Port Chalmers.

She understood Dunedin’s i-Site stepped in to provide shuttle services for passengers who wished to go to Dunedin.

"Additionally, many guests are already on pre-booked shore excursions around Dunedin and the Otago region, while others are enjoying exploring the Port Chalmers area’s local retailers and hospitality offerings."

Ms Lloyd said Dunedin’s cruise action group acted efficiently when this was called for.

"This proactive approach is a great example for other regions, and Dunedin should be proud of how this group leads the way nationally."

Port Chalmers Artisan Markets managing director Julie Fawcett said the regional council ensured a series of extra buses operated.

"Everyone’s very happy down here," she said.

Visitors had also bought many items at the market, she said.

Otago Regional Council transport implementation lead Julian Phillips said the council had been advised by Port Otago cruise shuttles might not run yesterday and the council had more services on standby.

