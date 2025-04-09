Easy meals

PHOTOS: SIMON LAMBERT

I have tried to reduce the time spent in front of the stove with some one-pan wonders.

I am also very conscious of the price of ingredients, so I have spread them by adding beans, potatoes and pastry.

These meals will keep the family fed and can be made ahead of time so you can pop it in the oven after a fun day out.

Fish and potato bake

This dish is a combination of creamy sliced potatoes and fish.

I love fish pie, but it can be a lengthy process. Often I simply do not have the time, so this is where this bake works so well.

You do not have to use expensive fish - fresh or frozen works, layered with potatoes to add a comfort layer and to ease the expense.

I served it simply with some minted peas and it was the perfect dinner after a leisurely stroll.

SERVES 4-6

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 45-55 minutes

Skill: easy

500g fish (any variety)

700g potatoes, peeled, sliced thinly

300g parsnip, peeled and sliced into thin rounds

2 onions, sliced thinly

2 clove of garlic, thinly sliced

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

1 Tbsp dill or fennel fronds, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

300ml cream

200ml full fat milk

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan-forced).

Prepare the fish by trimming away skin and bones. Slice the fish into 2cm pieces (approx).

Slice the peeled potatoes and parsnips into roughly 3mm thin slices. Place in a bowl of cold water and refresh a couple of times to remove excess starch.

Mix the cream and milk with the herbs and season lightly with salt and pepper.

Drain the potatoes and parsnips well.

Place a layer of potato and parsnip slices over the base of a 20cm x 20cm (approx) oven dish.

Next layer half of the fish, then repeat with potatoes and parsnips, then another layer of fish finishing with a potato, parsnip layer.

Pour over the cream mixture, allowing it to seep between the layers.

Bake for 40 minutes. Check to see if the potatoes are tender. If not, continue cooking for another 15 minutes.

Enjoy with minted peas.

Lamb braised with beans

Lamb is often celebrated at Easter. However, it is becoming costly at the moment to keep up some traditions.

I shopped around to find some cheaper cuts of lamb, such as neck and shoulder. They require more cooking but will become tender and flavoursome.

I also added some store-bought tins of beans which add a wonderful creamy texture and they also soak up the flavours of the dish.

Beans/legumes are widely used throughout the world. They are packed with protein, inexpensive and can be added not only to dishes like this one, they are fantastic added to soups, salads and make a wonderful addition to most meals.

SERVES 6

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 1 ½ hours

Skill: easy

2 to 3 Tbsp olive oil

1kg lamb shoulder or neck, cut into chunks

2 onions, sliced into wedges

300g carrots, cut into finger-length pieces

2 sticks celery, diced

1 eggplant, cut in half and cut into thick slices

4 garlic cloves, sliced thinly

2 bay leaves

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp thyme fresh or dried

Pinch ground cinnamon

1 x 400g tin of tomatoes, crushed

400ml of beef stock

2 x 400g tin of cannellini or borlotti beans, drained and rinsed

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

100g fresh parsley, roughly chopped to serve

Extra virgin olive oil to serve (optional)

Method

Preheat the oven to 170°C (150°C fan-forced).

Using a suitably-sized casserole or deep heavy-based fry pan which can go on the stove top and oven is ideal, but not essential. I am just trying to keep the dishes to a minimum.

Add half the oil to the pan and heat over high heat.

Add half the lamb and brown all over. Remove and repeat this process with the remaining lamb. Remove and set aside.

Return the pan to the heat and add the remaining oil.

Add the onion, celery and carrots and cook for a couple of minutes.

Add the eggplant and garlic, toss together with the onions etc.

Add the herbs and spices, cook out for a couple of minutes.

Add the seared lamb and any juices.

Add the tomatoes and stock, and allow to bubble away for a couple of minutes, stirring to remove any sediment that may be stuck on the base of the pan (this adds flavour).

Season well with salt and pepper.

Cover with a lid and place into the oven. Cook for 45 minutes.

Remove from the oven, add the beans and stir to combine.

Return to the oven and continue cooking for a further 30 minutes.

Remove the lid and continue cooking for a further 15 to 20 minutes or until the lamb and vegetables are tender.

Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.

To serve, scatter over the chopped parsley and drizzle over a little extra virgin olive oil.

One-pan chicken, leek, cider pie

Autumn is now here and comforting food starts to creep in.

This chicken pie is packed full of flavour. I added some potatoes to spread out the chicken and covered it in pastry.

This is a one-pan pie which is delicious, comforting and yep, only one dish to wash.

SERVES 4-6

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour

Skill: moderate

1 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp oil

2 leeks, washed and cut into 0.5cm rounds

1 onion, sliced

4 chicken thighs, cut into chunks

3 Tbsp flour

1 Tbsp dijon or whole grain mustard

100ml cider

200ml chicken stock

250ml cream

400g potatoes, peeled and cut into 4mm thick slices

1 tsp salt

Freshly ground pepper

1 tsp thyme leaves, roughly chopped

1 tsp tarragon leaves, roughly chopped

2 sheets ready rolled shortcrust pastry (or home-made), thawed

1 egg, 1 tsp water, lightly whisked together

Method

Add the butter and oil to a suitable pan which can be used on the stove top and oven if possible (saves time and dishes).

Add the sliced leeks and onion, cook for five minutes without colouring.

Add the chicken and cook with the leeks for a further five minutes.

Sprinkle over the flour and stir to coat the chicken and leeks. Cook for a couple of minutes so the flour takes on a light golden colour.

Add the cider and stir well through the chicken mix. Reduce.

Add the stock and stir to make the base of the sauce, add the cream.

Add the potatoes.

Season with salt and pepper and add the herbs. Reduce the temperature and cook for a further 15 minutes, stirring often. Cool.

Preheat the oven to 210°C (190°C fan-forced).

Brush the rim of your dish with a little egg wash.

Using the pastry sheets, arrange so they fit the top of your dish. You may need to cut them to fit.

Press firmly around the rim, brush with egg wash. Make a few incisions in the pastry.

Bake for 20 minutes, reduce the temperature to 190°C (170°C fan-forced), continue cooking for a further 20 minutes or until the pastry is golden and crisp and the filling is piping hot.