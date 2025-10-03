Anti-sex violence scheme boost

A sexual violence prevention programme is receiving $450,000 of funding from the Otago Community Trust.

Youthline Otago has received the money from the trust’s Tamariki and Rangatahi Impact Fund for its sexual violence primary prevention initiative.

The funding will support the development and implementation of the programme.

Youthline Otago general manager Justine Weatherall said the initiative responded to well-documented research that sexual violence prevention education was essential for young people.

The three-year programme recognised some communities faced additional challenges and required tailored support, she said.

Feedback from year 10 and 11 pupils found there was a critical gap in age appropriate prevention education.

"We are stoked to be able to address a significant gap in sexual violence primary prevention education in Otago secondary schools.

"This grant will enable Youthline Otago to develop a robust sexual violence primary prevention programme that is not only informed by youth and our community but also supported by research and specialists in the field," Ms Weatherall said.

The programme would incorporate te ao Māori perspectives and a community advisory group would ensure the programme reflected the diverse needs of all rangatahi in the region.

It aimed to incorporate underlying social norms and cultural factors rather than relying on traditional consent education approaches.

Youthline Otago was planning to expand into Central Otago after the successful completion of the initial three-year period. — Allied Media