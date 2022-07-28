Covid-19: 599 southern cases, six deaths

Photo: Getty Images

There are 599 new community cases of Covid-19 and six deaths to report in the South.

In a statement this afternoon, the Ministry of Health said nationally there were 7627 community cases and 827 current hospitalisations. The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 7776.

There were 38 new deaths reported today, including six from the Southern DHB area and four from Canterbury.

Elsewhere, one was from Northland, eight were from Auckland region, four were from Waikato, eight were from Hawke's Bay, one was from MidCentral, one was from Whanganui, three were from Wellington region and two were from Nelson Marlborough.

One was in their 40s, three were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, 15 were in their 80s and 12 were aged over 90. Of these people, 16 were women and 22 were men.

There are now a total of 1455 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

Hospitalisations

Total number 827: Northland: 18; Waitematā: 126; Counties Manukau: 55; Auckland: 100; Waikato: 88; Bay of Plenty: 34; Lakes: 19; Hawke’s Bay: 43; MidCentral: 56; Whanganui: 15; Taranaki: 15; Tairāwhiti: 4; Wairarapa: 11; Capital and Coast: 25; Hutt Valley: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 17; Canterbury: 127; West Coast: 1; South Canterbury: 14; Southern: 44.

Twenty-four people are being treated in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.