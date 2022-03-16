Covid in the South: 1203 new cases today

Of today's 19,542 new community cases to reported today 1203 were in the Southern District Health Board area.

This is a slight decrease on yesterday's record number of daily cases of 1238.

The Ministry of Health said today's new cases brought the total number of cases the South has had since the start of the current outbreak to 16,790.

The SDHB revealed this afternoon where today's new cases were located:

50 new cases in Central Otago

90 new cases in Clutha

389 new cases in Dunedin

55 new cases in Gore

205 new cases in Invercargill

247 new cases in Queenstown-Lakes

65 new cases in Southland

100 new cases in Waitaki

The SDHB said a decision has been made nationally that areas with fewer than 5 new cases per 24-hour period will be reported as “<5”. All territorial authorities with fewer than 100 cases will have their case numbers rounded to the nearest 5.

The Ministry of Health said earlier there were 13 people with Covid-19 in Southern hospitals.

The SDHB confirmed eight were in Dunedin Hospital, four were in Southland Hospital and one was in Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown.