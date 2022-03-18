Covid in South: New and active case totals drop

A change in the way the Ministry of Health defines "active cases" of Covid-19 has resulted in a significant drop in the total number of active cases being reported in the South.

Today the Ministry of Health (MoH) revealed there were 14,128 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand to report and five deaths.

Of today's new cases 890 were in the Southern DHB area. This is 330 fewer cases than yesterday's daily total.

The MoH also revealed today it had changed the definition of an active community case.

Yesterday, the definition was "cases identified in the past 10 days and not yet classified as recovered". Today, the active period has been reduced to seven days.

Yesterday's total number of active cases in the South was 9684, but due to the change in definition today's total number of active cases is 6904.

The South has seen a total of 19,144 cases (active, recovered and deceased) since the beginning of the current outbreak.

The SDHB revealed this afternoon where today's new cases were located:

45 new cases in Central Otago

60 new cases in Clutha

290 new cases in Dunedin

45 new cases in Gore

200 new cases in Invercargill

175 new cases in Queenstown-Lakes

65 new cases in Southland

35 new cases in Waitaki

5 with location unknown

The SDHB said a decision has been made nationally that areas with fewer than 5 new cases per 24-hour period will be reported as “<5”. All territorial authorities with fewer than 100 cases will have their case numbers rounded to the nearest 5.

Every Southern council area has had a drop in total new cases compared to yesterday's, excluding Invercargill which has the same total.

The number of active cases are:

325 active cases in Central Otago

475 active cases in Clutha

2315 active cases in Dunedin

325 active cases in Gore

1090 active cases in Invercargill

1485 active cases in Queenstown-Lakes

425 active cases in Southland

455 active cases in Waitaki

<5 active cases in undisclosed area

Due to today's change in how active cases are defined, all Southern council areas have seen a reduction in the number of active cases.

The Ministry of Health confirmed today there were 18 people with Covid-19 in Southern hospitals.

The SDHB said there were 14 patients in Dunedin Hospital, three patients in Southland Hospital and one patient was in Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown.

None of these patients are in ICU or HDU.