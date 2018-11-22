Dunedin midwives join national strike action

A small but vocal group of midwives and their supporters took to the Octagon to demonstrate as part of today's strike action.

It is the start of a series of stop works by members of the Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Service (MERAS) union, who left the Otago Museum about 11.30am and marched down George St to the Octagon.

Their cries for support were met with queues of cars tooting as they passed on the central carriageway.

It is only the second time in history midwives have taken the decision to strike across the country.

They will continue to strike up to twice a day, for two hours, between November 22 and December 5.

The next strike will take place in Dunedin tonight when the night shift begins for midwives.

